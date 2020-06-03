  1. Home
Fighting Racism With Racism! Maryam Hussain Posts a Black Picture of Herself to Support George Floyd

Published June 3rd, 2020 - 07:08 GMT
Published June 3rd, 2020 - 07:08 GMT

Moroccan actress Maryam Hussein caused a sensation during the past hours, with a picture she published on Instagram, expressing her sympathy and support for George Floyd.

Hussein shocked followers by photoshopping her picture and dying her skin black.

The Moroccan actress was heavily attacked and criticized, to the point where she was forced to delete the picture and replace it with the original one.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Al Bawaba Entertainment (@albawabaentz) on

One follower commented: "The picture you deleted is the biggest insult to black people. May God fail you, you made the situation worse instead of better", and others called her "nescient" and having poor judgment of the situation.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mariam Hussein مريم حسين (@queen_maryoum) on

Yet, Maryam appears to be very much interested in supporting George Floyd's case and fighting racism.

Before the controversial dyed image, she posted a shot of her daughter hugging another black kid, captioning it with hashtags #daughter #friends.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🙌🏻🙌🏾🕊 #daughter #friends

A post shared by Mariam Hussein مريم حسين (@queen_maryoum) on

Mariam Hussain Imprisoned Saleh Al Jasmi!

