Mariam Hussain Imprisoned Saleh Al Jasmi!

Yesterday, social media users circulated news that Emarati lawyer and brother of singer Hussain Al Jasmi "Saleh Al Jasmi" has been arrested in the UAE.

In details; Mariam had recently shared a video on Snapchat, where she was crying and asking for help from security forces, claiming that Saleh Al Jasmi had appointed some men to pursue and watch her.

She also sent a direct message to Saleh Al Jasmi to leave her alone, not interfere with her and focus on his life, adding that Al Jasmi caused her imprisonment for a month after a video from her birthday described as "indecent assault"!

It's been reported that Mariam Hussain had submitted a lawsuit against Al Jasmi and that he was arrested, and what increased suspicions about the validity of the arrest news was a post that Mariam shared which said: "Thank God for the blessing of having a law in the UAE".