Film Screening: The Journey of the Others at Cinema Akil

Watch a captivating story that follows brave actors as they work together to fulfil their dream of putting on a play amidst difficult situations. Risking their lives to achieve the goal, they rehearse the play to be premiered at New York University. When children fill up their workshop for a few hours, everyone forgets their surrounding turmoil and expresses their dreams of selfhood.
See Jaime Villarreal's moving film The Journey of the Others this January at Cinema Akil.
|Date
|17 January - 18 January 2020
|Category
|Lifestyle
|Venue
|Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue
|Telephone
|+971 4 223 1139
|Ticket price
|AED52.50-56.50
|Admission
|17 Jan: 9:15pm
18 Jan: 9pm
|Website
|https://www.cinemaakil.com/films/?date=2020-01-17&movieid=312&ThirdPartyID=10238
