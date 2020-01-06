Film Screening: The Journey of the Others at Cinema Akil

Watch a captivating story that follows brave actors as they work together to fulfil their dream of putting on a play amidst difficult situations. Risking their lives to achieve the goal, they rehearse the play to be premiered at New York University. When children fill up their workshop for a few hours, everyone forgets their surrounding turmoil and expresses their dreams of selfhood.



See Jaime Villarreal's moving film The Journey of the Others this January at Cinema Akil.

Date 17 January - 18 January 2020 Category Lifestyle Venue Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue Telephone +971 4 223 1139 Ticket price AED52.50-56.50 Admission 17 Jan: 9:15pm

18 Jan: 9pm Website https://www.cinemaakil.com/films/?date=2020-01-17&movieid=312&ThirdPartyID=10238