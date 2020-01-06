Film Screening: Soufra at Cinema Akil

See the incredibly inspiring story of social entrepreneur Mariam Shaar in Thomas A. Morgan's documentary, Soufra . The film is being screened at Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue's first and permanent film theatre.



The story follows Shaar who spent her entire life in Beirut's Burj El Barajneh refugee camp. She went against all odds to launch a catering company and growing it into a food truck business with the help of fellow refugee woman. See how food brings people of different backgrounds together, spreads hope and changes lives while shining a light on the growing refugee crisis.

Date 18 January - 25 January 2020 Category Lifestyle Venue Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue Telephone +971 4 223 1139 Ticket price AED52.50-56.50 Admission 18 & 22 Jan: 7pm

25 Jan: 2pm Website https://www.cinemaakil.com/films/?date=2020-01-18&movieid=317&ThirdPartyID=10237