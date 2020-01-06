  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Film Screening: Soufra at Cinema Akil

Film Screening: Soufra at Cinema Akil

Published January 6th, 2020 - 08:02 GMT
Soufra at Cinema Akil
Soufra at Cinema Akil

See the incredibly inspiring story of social entrepreneur Mariam Shaar in Thomas A. Morgan's documentary, Soufra . The film is being screened at Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue's first and permanent film theatre.

The story follows Shaar who spent her entire life in Beirut's Burj El Barajneh refugee camp. She went against all odds to launch a catering company and growing it into a food truck business with the help of fellow refugee woman. See how food brings people of different backgrounds together, spreads hope and changes lives while shining a light on the growing refugee crisis.

Date 18 January - 25 January 2020
Category Lifestyle
Venue Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue
Telephone +971 4 223 1139
Ticket price AED52.50-56.50
Admission 18 & 22 Jan: 7pm
25 Jan: 2pm
Website https://www.cinemaakil.com/films/?date=2020-01-18&movieid=317&ThirdPartyID=10237

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019. Dubai Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...