Filthy Rich! Fouz Al Fahad Provokes Followers Bragging About Her Billionaire Husband's Cigar Room! Watch

Kuwaiti fashionista Fouz Al Fahad sparked controversy on social media with a video she shared on her Snapchat account.

Fouz, who recently got married to Gulf billionaire Abdellatif, shared a video from her husband's palace displaying the latter's unusual hobby of collecting "cigars"!

The video revealed that Abdellatif had designed a special room in his house only to keep cigars of different shapes and types, collected from Arab and foreign countries.

Abdellatif did not only collect the cigars, but rather prepared a whole storage room for their well keeping. this room is equipped with cooling devices and a system to control the room's humidity and temperature. Abdellatif loves collecting rare things, including the last picture of the late king of pop, Michael Jackson, in addition to various rare paintings.

Fahad added that even the lights in the room were ordered from abroad, and that they were limited edition.

The public denounced what Fouz did, especially since Arab countries and the world are going through difficult times due to the Coronavirus outbreak. They noted that it is not the right time to show off. Still, some fans defended Al Fahad and asserted that it is the couple's fortune and they are free to do whatever they want with it.