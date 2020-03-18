Fouz Al Fahad Said 'I Do' at Home Because of Coronavirus! How Much Did Her Bridal Jewelry Gift Cost?

Kuwaiti fashionista Fouz Al Fahad announced her marriage, that was held at home in the presence of a very limited number of family and close friends. She did not mention the identity of the lucky groom though.

In a video she posted on Snapchat, she looked dazzling in a simple wedding dress that looked like a jumpsuit.

Al Fahad attributed the reason for her wedding ceremony being restricted to a small number of people, to the crisis of the Coronavirus that affected the whole world, including Kuwait.

Fouz commented on the video she posted saying: "Few hours separate me from a new life", and then showed some arrangements of her at-home-wedding.

Later on, social media users were able to identify the groom's identity, who turned out to be Kuwaiti businessman Abdul Latif Ahmed Abdul Latif Al-Sarraf, who presented Fouz with a bridal jewelry present designed by Cartier worth 680k dollars.