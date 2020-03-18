  1. Home
Fouz Al Fahad Said 'I Do' at Home Because of Coronavirus! How Much Did Her Bridal Jewelry Gift Cost?

Published March 18th, 2020 - 08:04 GMT
Fouz dazzled in a simple wedding dress (source: @therealfouz Instagram)
Fouz dazzled in a simple wedding dress (source: @therealfouz Instagram)

Kuwaiti fashionista Fouz Al Fahad announced her marriage, that was held at home in the presence of a very limited number of family and close friends. She did not mention the identity of the lucky groom though.

In a video she posted on Snapchat, she looked dazzling in a simple wedding dress that looked like a jumpsuit.

Al Fahad attributed the reason for her wedding ceremony being restricted to a small number of people, to the crisis of the Coronavirus that affected the whole world, including Kuwait.

Fouz commented on the video she posted saying: "Few hours separate me from a new life", and then showed some arrangements of her at-home-wedding.

Later on, social media users were able to identify the groom's identity, who turned out to be Kuwaiti businessman Abdul Latif Ahmed Abdul Latif Al-Sarraf, who presented Fouz with a bridal jewelry present designed by Cartier worth 680k dollars.

 


