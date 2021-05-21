Final Season of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' on Aug. 12

Brooklyn Nine-Nine will debut its eighth and final season on Aug. 12, NBC Universal said Thursday.

Starting from the premiere date, the series will air each Thursday at 8 p.m. EDT.

NBC announced earlier this year that the eighth season will be the last for the cop comedy starring Andy Samberg as the humorous Det. Jake Peralta, and Andre Braugher, as his stoic Capt. Raymond Holt.

The plot follows the exploits of Peralta and colleagues who police the New York Police Department's 99th Precinct, and in the final season they are balancing work/life challenges over a difficult year, NBC said.

The final season trailer shows a comical exchange between Peralta and Braugher, other comical highlights, and says the show is ending with "a blaze of glory."



Lt. Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews), a strong man "whose most powerful muscle is his sweetheart," Sgt. Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero), a passionate organizer who succumbs to dork dancing, the secretive Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz), Det. Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio), Peralta's best friend, and veteran officers Det. Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker), and Det. Norm Scully (Joel McKinnon Miller), round out the ensemble cast, NBC Universal noted.

The last season reached 24 million viewers, and the series has been NBC's No. 2 rated program.

Among the accolades, in 2014, the series won a Golden Globe Award for Best TV Comedy Series. Samberg won a Golden Globe for best actor in a comedy series the same year. His co-star Braugher has been nominated for Emmy Awards for best supporting actor.

Dan Goor, Mike Schur, David Miner, Luke Del Tredici and David Phillips executive produce the series.