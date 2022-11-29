Finally, Kylie shares rare picture of her son

ALBAWABA - Finally, Kylie Jenner has shared with us a glimpse of her baby boy.

The Kylie Skin founder shared a series of pictures to her Instagram account featuring her 4-year old daughter Stormi, and 9-month-old son, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott.

The beauty mogul have yet to share the name, as when he was first born, she announced that his name is Wolf, however, shortly after, the star posted on her social media account that she felt like the name doesn't suit him.

And recently, on an episode of the Kardashians, Kylie stated that the name is still registered as Wolf, but it is not their final decision.

With the recent pictures shared of the baby boy, his face still cannot be seen, but viewers can spot that the little one has adorable curly hair.