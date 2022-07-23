Kylie Jenner: Biography

By Alexandra Abumuhor
American TV personality, socialite and entrepreneur
Full Name: Kylie Kristen Jenner
Date of Birth: 10 August 1997
Place of Birth: Los Angeles, California, U.S.
Horoscope : Leo
Best Friend: Stassie Karanikolaou
Spouse: ----
Children: daughter Stormi (9th February 2019), Son -Name Not Revealed Yet- (February 2, 2022)
Net Worth: $1 billion
Kylie Jenner is an American media personality, socialite, model, and businesswoman. She starred in the E! reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians from 2007 to 2021 and is the founder and owner of cosmetic company Kylie Cosmetics. She is currently the most-followed woman and the second most-followed person on Instagram.
Kylie is the youngest daughter of former Olympic champion Caitlyn Jenner and television personality and businesswoman Kris Jenner. Jenner has an older sister, Kendall and eight older half-siblings from Caitlyn's side of the family, she has three older half-brothers, Burt, Brandon, and Brody Jenner, and one older half-sister Cassandra Marino.
From the left: Caitlyn Jenner (Then Bruce Jenner), Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner
From Kris' side of the family, Jenner has three older half-sisters, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and one older half-brother Rob Kardashian.
From the left: Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kim Kardashian
At just the age of 14, Kylie and her older sister Kendall Jenner started their own clothing line 'Kendal + Kylie'. They also released a mobile app that reached number one on the iTunes App Store called Kendall and Kylie
Kylie attended Sierra Canyon school and was a member of their cheerleading team, just like her sister, she eventually changed to homeschooling at the age of 14, and graduated in 2015 from Laurel Springs High School's homeschooling program.
Kylie Jenner celebrates her high school graduation
A month after the TV personality graduated, she announced that she would be launching her first lipstick line under the name: 'Kylie Lip Kit', and a year later the line's name changed to 'Kylie Cosmetics'.
In May 2016, she made her musical debut rapping on producer Burberry Perry's song "Beautiful Day", featuring Lil Yachty. The next month, Jenner starred in PartyNextDoor's music video for his song "Come and See Me", the billionaire also made appearances in two of her ex-boyfriends Tyga's music videos, "Stimulated" and "Dope'd Up".
In 2018, on mother's day, Jenner launched a make-up like called Kris Cosmetics, in that same year, she collaborated with her sister Kim Kardashian on a new collection called 'KKW x Kylie Cosmetics. In the same year, Jenner launched a collection with her now ex-best friend Jordyn Woods called 'Kylie x Jordyn collection'
Kris Jenner’s collection with Kylie Cosmetics.
Kylie x Jordyn collection
In 2019, Forbes estimated Jenner's net worth at US$1 billion and called her the world's youngest self-made billionaire at age 21. That same year, Kylie collaborated with sister Kim for a second time and launched a new fragrance, a month later she founded her own skincare line 'Kylie Skin'.
A month later, Kylie collaborated with sister Khloe Kardashian to release 'Kylie Cosmetics x Koko Kollection.
In 2020, she collaborated with sister Kendall and launched ' Kylie Cosmetics x Kendall Jenner on June 26, 2020.
Kylie Cosmetics x Koko Kollection.
In August 2020, Kylie Cosmetics launched Summer Sailor collection which marked the launch of Jenner's first-ever false lashes. In the same month, she made a cameo in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" music video, alongside singers Normani and Rosalía.
On September 17 in 2021, Kylie launched Kylie Swim, a line that includes size for all women, and days after, the billionaire launched Kylie Baby, a line for baby supplies; skincare.
Kylie Swim advertisement
Moving on from business, to her friendship with ex-best friend, Jordyn Woods, in 2012, Woods and Jenner met through their mutual friend Jaden Smith, in 2019 Their friendship ended as a result of Woods cheating with Tristan Thompson, who was the fiancé of Jenner's half-sister Khloé Kardashian.
Dating History
The first relationship in Kylie Jenner's life was when she was just 12 years old in 2008, the media personality dated Ramsey IV, whom she stayed with for the three years, the pair ended their romance in 2011.
Later that same year, she got close to singer Cody Simpson, their relationship was fairly private, it was later confirmed that Kylie was Cody's first ever girlfriend.
Cody Simpson and Kylie Jenner
In 2011, when Kylie was just 14 years old, she met rapper Tyga -21 at that time- at her sister Kendall's sweet 16 party, the pair were super flirty, and the couple dated in 2014, 3 years after they first met, and did not make their relationship Instagram official until the TV star turned 18.
Tyga and Kylie's relationship caused major controversy, mainly due to their age difference, but also because Tyga's ex-fiance Blac Chyna -they share song King Cairo together- claimed that Jenner was the reason the couple ended their engagement.
Kylie Jenner and Tyga
The beauty mogul and the rapper ended their romance in 2017.
Moving on from Tyga, Jenner went on to date rapper and now father of her children Travis Scott. The lovebirds started dating in 2017, and just months later, Kylie was pregnant with their first born daughter Stormi.
From the left, Travis Scott, Stormi, and Kylie Jenner
As the years went by, in 2020 the pair briefly ended their romance because of cheating rumors, a year later the couple got back together stronger than ever, as Kylie announced that the duo are expecting their second child together.
Stormi's sibling was a son originally named 'Wolf', however, Kylie revealed that the name was changed and till now, the new name has not been revealed.
