Find Out The Reason Behind Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian's Feud

Kim Kardashian, 39, appearing on Wednesday's edition of Ellen, said Kourtney, 40, was upset after Kendall, 24, threw indirect shade at her parenting ability, ranking her the fifth-best parent out of a choice of siblings Kim, Rob and Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Appearing on The Late Show With James Corden earlier this month, Kendall ranked her siblings in order of who's the best parent in a segment of Fill Your Guts or Spill Your Guts, which offers gross alternatives to answering uncomfortable questions. She ranked them: 1. Rob 2. Khloe 3. Kim 4. Kylie and 5. Kourtney.

Kim, 39, said Kourtney, who's mom to son Mason, 10, daughter Penelope, seven, and son Reign, five, was displeased with her finish on the list.

'First of all, to her defense, she did start it off with, "You guys, they are all amazing parents,"' Kim told Ellen DeGeneres of Kendall's statement. 'I completely understood that Kourtney was sensitive over that because she’s an amazing parent.'

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said that Kendall 'just should have drank or eaten a tarantula' or 'whatever she had to do' rather than offend her eldest sibling.

Kim said she once covered up for Khloe and Kylie (who were both expecting) in taking a gross challenge in appearing on a previous edition of Corden: 'You gotta take one for the family team!'

Elsewhere in the episode, Kim admitted her feud with sister Kourtney is only going to get worse heading into season 18 of the long-running E! reality show, noting that they are taking measures to make sure they repair their relationship.

Kourtney revealed that she was interested in taking a step back from the famed E! show after nearly a decade in front of the camera, a move that hasn't sat well with her large family.

'Kourtney and I, we just went to Japan together,' Kim said. 'We've really taken the time to hear each other out and listen.'

Kourtney told her sisters on the season 17 finale that they needed to be respectful of her boundaries, noting that sometimes she just wanted to do things differently from them.

'What sucks is that season 18 will come out soon and it gets worse before it gets better,' Kim said. 'But her and I have healed and have talked about everything and really come to an understanding.'

Kim explained that while Kourtney 'likes [the show],' she's really only interested in filming when 'she feels like it,' which sparked some controversy between the family.

'If one family member goes on vacation a lot or takes time off a lot, the other family members have to step in and take over those hours,' she said. 'So for the past year, Khloé and I have been taking over her hours, working, because we need content to make the show.'

Kim admitted that it has been frustrating at times to pick up Kourtney's slack and having to work longer despite having their own families and separate projects.

'It's been exhausting for us when she hasn't taken that into consideration without making a decision of what she wants to do,' she said. 'Stay on the show, not, but to be in this limbo and have us do this for so long is frustrating.'

There seems to be some kind of solution in the air, though.

'We've come to the conclusion that [Kourtney will] film a little bit,' she hesitated to say. 'I don't even know if we have a conclusion, actually. It's always up in the air.

'But we're in a good place about respecting each other's space,' she said. 'And if someone doesn't want to be on the show, we obviously want them to have that mental break and live their life exactly the way that they want.'