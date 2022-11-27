  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Fire at the Maison de Joelle

Fire at the Maison de Joelle

Published November 27th, 2022 - 06:21 GMT
Fire at the Maison de Joelle
Joel also posted footage on her Instagram story illustrating the damage and tragedy brought about by the fire that erupted there.
Highlights
at the Joel Beauty Center in Amman, a sizable fire broke out. As firefighters, ambulances, and civil defense forces battled the blaze

ALBAWABA- at the Joel Beauty Center in Amman, a sizable fire broke out. As firefighters, ambulances, and civil defense forces battled the blaze, several images and videos were shared on Tik Tok.

Also ReadVideo: Joelle Mardinian Renews Her Vows in a Second Wedding CeremonyVideo: Joelle Mardinian Renews Her Vows in a Second Wedding Ceremony

Joel also posted footage on her Instagram story illustrating the damage and tragedy brought about by the fire that erupted there.

Joelle

Only videos from the incident with the comment "Maison de Joelle Amman caught fire" and dejected emojis have been posted online by Joelle, who has not yet given a reason for the fire.

Joelle

As he said in a post via an Instagram story, "Praise be to God, God forbid, and praise be to God, what is in any injuries," the Maison de Joelle Amman account verified that the damage was minimal and there were no casualties.

Also ReadVideo: Joelle Mardinian Renews Her Vows in a Second Wedding CeremonyJoel Mardinian Reveals Her Mental Illness is Bad!

Written By: Lara Al-Nimri
 

Tags:Joelle Mardinian

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...