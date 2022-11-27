Fire at the Maison de Joelle

ALBAWABA- at the Joel Beauty Center in Amman, a sizable fire broke out. As firefighters, ambulances, and civil defense forces battled the blaze, several images and videos were shared on Tik Tok.

Joel also posted footage on her Instagram story illustrating the damage and tragedy brought about by the fire that erupted there.

Only videos from the incident with the comment "Maison de Joelle Amman caught fire" and dejected emojis have been posted online by Joelle, who has not yet given a reason for the fire.

As he said in a post via an Instagram story, "Praise be to God, God forbid, and praise be to God, what is in any injuries," the Maison de Joelle Amman account verified that the damage was minimal and there were no casualties.

Written By: Lara Al-Nimri

