1st snap from Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ's new series

ALBAWABA - Social media users and fans are enthusiastic as pictures of Turkish actor Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ's new series emerged.

The series that stars Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ and Serenay Sarıkaya trended on social media pages as the first glimpse of it is shared.

Gazete Magazin shared a picture of Tatlıtuğ while he is hugging Sarıkaya.

A caption read: ''We reached the scene from the poster shooting of Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ and Serenay Sarıkaya, who are preparing to return to the screens after a long time with the family series... Don't you think they look good together?''

The series is based on the Italian-American drama soap ''the Sopranos'', and the Turkish version of the show is set to star the likes of Canan Ergüder, Nur Sürer, Emel Göksu, Ushan Çakır and Yüsra Geyik.

As for the series "The Family," a big surprise was announced in the last moments of filming, when it was revealed that Özge Özpirinççi left. The speculation was that she returned to Istanbul with her one-year-old child.

Özpirinççi was surprised by the development that occurred at the last moment, according to Turkish reports, which disclosed that producer Kerem Çatay decided not to have both Tatlıtuğ and Özpirinççi work together.

Previously, the pair starred together in the series "Yakamoz S-245."