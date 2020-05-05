First TV Interview With Transgender Nour, Son of Actor Hesham Selim, After Changing His Sex From Female to Male!

For the first time, Egyptian actor Hesham Selim appears with his transgender son Nour in the media to talk about his sexual transformation process with great support from his family, especially his father.

Nour was registered at the time of birth as a female under the name Noura, but today he introduces himself as Nour.

Nour and his father talked in Jafar Talk show about the stages they took during the journey of Nour crossing and facing the challenges they faced, such as society acceptance.

Hesham Selim also expressed his acceptance of his son as he wants to be without any prejudices.

As for Nour, he appreciated his family's support.