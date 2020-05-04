First Images of Hesham Selim's Trans Daughter After Changing Her Gender to Male

Since Egyptian actor Hesham Selim participated in the talk show "Sheikh Al-Hara Wal Jariaa" yesterday and he's been topping the trending lists on Google and social media as he revealed that his daughter Noura has sexually transformed to become Nour.

Foochia.com published the first photos of Hesham's daughter after undergoing sexual transformation procedures.

In his interview, Selim said: "My daughter Noura has become my son Nour and is currently sexually transforming. I am not surprised that she is sexually transforming because since the moment she was born I saw that her body was masculine, and I've always suspected this story."

He added: "One day she said to me that she's been living in a body that is not hers and she was 18 years old then, and now she's 26 years old" Stressing that his daughter's decision to convert needed a lot of courage, especially that we live in a society that rejects such customs.

Selim pointed out that all his family members now treat his daughter as a male and encourage him to complete his life as a man, expressing his support for any family suffering from this crisis, saying: "I want to say may God help the son or daughter who is like this, and may he help their families. Me as a father, I will never be able to put myself in my son's shoes right now."







