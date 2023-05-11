Flamin Hot movie trailer finally arrives

ALBAWABA - The trailer for Flamin' Hot finally dropped on Hulu.

The trailer of Eva Longoria-directed film about the story of the Mexican immigrant and janitor Richard Montañez, who claims he invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos is released on Hulu, Disney +.

The film is set for release on June 9, with Jesse Garcia playing the lead role alongside stars, Annie Gonzales, Dennis Haysbert, Tony Shalhoub, Matt Walsh, and Emilio Rivera.

The movie tells the tale of Montañez, who was working as a custodian at the Rancho Cucamonga Frito-Lay plant and thought of adding a chile powder with Cheetos.

Montañez tried to pitch the idea to the executives, and later on becomes a successful author and businessman.

However some are claiming that the story of the movie might be more urban legend than pure fact.