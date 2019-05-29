Follow the Laughter: Live Comedy in Dubai This Month

Summer in Dubai means bright sunshine and an endless supply of entertainment. Some people will find joy in the great sales arriving with Dubai Summer Surprises, while others will enjoy the line-up of star-studded concerts and family-friendly fun. But for those that want to kick off summer doubled up in laughter, here are the top comedy shows this June:

Russell Peters

Russell Peters’ last appearances in Dubai, circa 2016, featured two rapidly sold-out shows. That's a regular occurrence for the comedy superstar, who establishes fans everywhere he goes. Peters is ruthlessly hilarious, infectiously energetic and incredibly relatable, no matter where you’re from. He’s currently on his history-defining Deported World Tour, which has travelled across 29 cities in 20 countries and entertained well over 100,000 fans till date. See him perform in Dubai at Coca-Cola Arena's inaugural show on 6 June.

When: 6 June

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Varun Thakur

Varun Thakur is all comedy, all the time. The stand-up, television personality, aspiring actor and social media star is on a mission to spread laughter and push the envelope of Indian comedy. He gained fame as one of the founding members of India’s premiere sketch and stand-up collective, SnG, which disbanded in January. Thakur is known for his hysterical judgments – on anything from astrology to TV commercials – and you can experience his laugh-out-loud set for yourself on 14 June.

When: 14 June

Where: Emirates International School Auditorium

Alan Davies

A prolific television personality, comedian and actor, Alan Davies is a familiar face who needs no introduction. His sharp wit, charming personality and on-point observations are known to make even the strictest personalities giggle through the night. Davis is taking a brief break from his hot seat on BBC’s QI – now hitting the record-breaking 16-year mark – to perform at Dubai Opera, a world-class entertainment hub in the heart of Downtown Dubai.

When: 14 June

Where: Dubai Opera

The Laughter Factory

Dubai’s crowd-pleasing comedy platform, The Laughter Factory, returns after a brief hiatus with appearances by three new rising stars in international comedy. Prepare to meet Alfie Brown, an experimental comedian proclaimed the “future of British stand-up,” along with Greg Morton, a slapstick comedian with a surprisingly versatile vocal range. Finally, get a feel for Fern Brady’s notorious spitfire humour at The Laughter Factory’s grand summer kick-off. Click here for show dates and venues this month.

When: Starting 13 June

Where: Movenpick Hotel JBR

