Forever! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Engaged

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are engaged.

The Blin 182 drummer popped the question in a romantic setting at a beach in Montecito, in California on Sunday.

And Kardashian took to her Instagram to share the big news with her followers by sharing a picture that featured the lovebirds hugging while surrounded by hundreds of red roses, 'Forever' Kourtney wrote.

Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian posted a video of the couple kissing which appeared to show off the engagement ring, the short video was soundtracked by the Bruno Mars song Marry You.

While Kourtney's other sister Kendall Jenner posted a zoomed-in image of Kardashian's hand showing the enormous engagement ring.

The couple sparked rumours they were in a relationship at the beginning of 2021, confirming their romance around Valentine's Day, after years of friendship.

Kourtney's upcoming marriage would be her first, the businesswoman shares three children with her previous boyfriend Scott Disick, and Barker is a father of two and has been married twice before, including to former Miss USA Shanna Moakler.

An insider recalled the beautiful moment, saying: “Kourtney looked very surprised to see Khloe and Tristan there. Travis escorted Kourtney down to the beach, where he had red and white florals set up in the shape of a heart. It looked very romantic. I could see Kourtney smiling from ear to ear and put her hand over her mouth looking surprised. The family cheered for them and went back into the hotel.”