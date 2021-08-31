Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Enjoy Romantic Venice Getaway

On Monday, the celeb couple enjoyed yet another date in Venice, Italy.

The TV personality and the drummer got together for lunch before enjoying a gondola ride.

The couple shared pictures on their Instagram accounts of the two sharing a kiss on a boat, with Barker's photo showing the two cuddling up in black sweatshirts with the caption, "Italy," while Kourtney's post showed the duo with the caption ''That's Amore."

This trip is just the second time Barker has traveled by plane since he survived a horrifying plane crash in 2008.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian just be out there living their best lives pic.twitter.com/LGMVq38yu2 — Kate was born with horns (@ticketstocolson) August 28, 2021

Barker’s first airplane trip since the accident was earlier in August when he and Kardashian flew to Cabo together on Kylie Jenner’s private plane.

Meanwhile, Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima leaked a DM from Kourt's baby daddy Scott Disick where he trashes Travis Barker.

Scott reportedly sent a photo of Kourtney kissing Travis while on their current vacation in Europe.

Scott wrote to Younes, "Yo is this chick ok|!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy."

Younes wrote back, "Doesn't matter to me as long as she's happy. PS: i ain't your bro." He captioned the post, "keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately."

Kourtney and Travis have been dating since around January 2021.

They have been friends for years but slowly transitioned into a couple after spending more and more time together during the pandemic.