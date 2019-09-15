Fouad Abdelwahed Live

Get ready to watch breakthrough star Fouad Abdelwahed perform his repertoire of traditional Arabic tunes live, including hits from his 2018 album Ana Asdaq at The Dubai Mall. The 32-year-old singer is putting up a free concert on 22 September in honour of the 89th Saudi National Day.



Fans can enjoy the singer's tunes while experiencing the mall’s myriad of attractions and retail offerings. Saudi nationals in particular will love the array of exclusive discounts at The Dubai Mall’s top attractions, including 20% off on select tickets at Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo, VR Park and Dubai Ice Rink. Abdelwahed is arriving as part of a star-studded entertainment line-up for Saudi National Day, which includes Balqees Fathi , Shamma Hamdan , Ismail Mubarak and Ramy Abdallah.

Date 22 September 2019 Category Live Entertainment Venue The Dubai Mall Ticket price Free Admission 7pm