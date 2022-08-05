Four 'Critical' Stricken by Lighting Outside The White House

ALBAWBA - Its trending from Annahar and AFP. Four people have been hit and are "in critical condition" after being struck by lightening in Washington

The four were struck as they were walking near the White House according to reports.

أربعة جرحى "بحالة حرجة" ضربتهم صاعقة قرب البيت الأبيض https://t.co/jvysx1MwEB #واشنطن — Annahar Al Arabi (@AnnaharAr) August 5, 2022

The lightning strike struck a small park across from the White House Boulevard, leaving two men and two women with "serious, life-threatening injuries," according to a statement issued by the Washington Fire and Emergency Department according to the French news agency. All victims were transferred to local hospitals.