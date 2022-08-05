  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Four 'Critical' Stricken by Lighting Outside The White House

Four 'Critical' Stricken by Lighting Outside The White House

Al Bawaba Staff

Al Bawaba Staff

Published August 5th, 2022 - 07:34 GMT
News

ALBAWBA - Its trending from Annahar and AFP. Four people have been hit and are "in critical condition" after being struck by lightening in Washington 

The four were struck as they were walking near the White House according to reports.

The lightning strike struck a small park across from the White House Boulevard, leaving two men and two women with "serious, life-threatening injuries," according to a statement issued by the Washington Fire and Emergency Department according to the French news agency. All victims were transferred to local hospitals.

Tags:White HouseWashingtonUSA

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...