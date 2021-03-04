A Four-Hour Janet Jackson Documentary to Air in 2022

A four-hour documentary event about pop music icon Janet Jackson will air on Lifetime and A&E over two nights in early 2022, the cable networks announced Wednesday.

The program will be timed to the 40th anniversary of the 54-year-old singer's first album, Janet Jackson.

"With full unprecedented access to the music icon, Janet will be an intimate, honest and unfiltered look at her untold story," a press release said.

"Producers Workerbee have been filming the incredible documentary for three years and have been granted exclusive access to archival footage and Janet's never before seen home videos, along with star-studded interviews."

Ben Hirsch is directing the project.