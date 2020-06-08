Fouz Al Fahad's Designer Canary-Yellow Dress Causes a Sensation on Social Media! (Picture)

Kuwaiti fashionista Fouz Al Fahad managed to draw the public’s attention to her dress in her lastest appearance, to top the trending list on Saudi social media.

Fouz didn't do an unusual thing, she only put on a canary yellow dress and paraded it on Instagram with 3 posts, but somehow social media users found it more interesting than she ever thought.

The Kuwaiti beauty captioned the pictures with two yellow and orange heart emojis.

Fouz was not only trending on social media, users also created a hashtag in her name #فوز_الفهد to interact with the look.

Many users affirmed that the dress was distinctive and won their admiration, as they talked about the designer and price of it.

It turned out that the gown is designed by Azzedine Alaïa and set at the price of 1,220$.