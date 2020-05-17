Fouz El Fahad Reveals the Price of Her Bridal Gold Gift by Billionaire Husband Al-Sarraf

Emirati anchor Muhaira Abdul Aziz hosted Kuwaiti fashionista Fouz El Fahad, in a new episode of her digital Ramadan show.

Fouz revealed that she did not announce the engagement to her now-husband Ahmed Abdul Latif Al-Sarraf at first, as she feared that the engagement may not last.

El Fahad indicated that not announcing her engagement and later the marriage preparations, was her decision, as she did not want to announce anything before confirming it, noting that she remained silent until the same day she got married when she finally posted a video of her wedding ceremony.

Fouz answered Muhaira's question about her honeymoon, saying she was planning to go to Italy, but because of Coronavirus outbreak the newlyweds could not go.

She also added that her bridal gold gift was worth 700 thousand dollars by Cartier, equivalent to two million and a half Saudi riyals, and that she was not the one who chose it, but her husband.