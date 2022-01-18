FOX TV's Yasak Elma (Forbidden Apple) Episode 127

Yasak Elma (Forbidden Apple), the series of Fox TV which achieves a huge impression with every episode aired, has broadcast the latest episode on New Year's Day, and last night the newest episode has been aired.

While Çağatay and Kumru decided to get married, Arzu's treacherous plans came into play. In the last scenes of the series, while Çağatay and Kumru faced the trigger, Ender and Feyza also got into trouble.

For those who missed it and those who want to watch it again, the 127th episode of Forbidden Apple has been released as a single piece on YouTube. Fans of the series began to search for the 128th new episode trailer. Here is the last episode of Forbidden Apple 127, all that happened, and the details of the 128th episode trailer of the show.

Ece Erdek Koçoğlu sits in the director's chair of Forbidden Apple, one of the record-breaking series of FOX TV screens. The leading roles of the successful series, which are on the screens every Monday, also feature names such as Şevval Sam, Eda Ece, Berk Oktay, Biran, and Damla Yılmaz.

Forbidden Apple came to the screen with its new episode last night. Viewers are investigating what happened in the last episode of Forbidden Apple and the trailer of the new episode.

In the last episode of the Forbidden Apple, Ömer, who raided Çağatay and Kumru's house, points the gun at the two, while on the other hand, Feyza and Ender's discussion ends when Arzu enters. It is not yet clear from which house the sound of the gunfire came from.