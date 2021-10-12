Yasak Elma (Forbidden Apple) Episode 115 Full Video Here

For those who do not want to miss the series, here is Yasak Elma's (Forbidden Apple) 115th episode. Watch it in one piece. We have included the links to watch the last episode of Yasak Elma (Forbidden Apple).

Forbidden Apple, which is broadcast on FOX TV on Monday evenings, is in front of the audience with its new episode.

In the 115th episode, Yıldız will take action to take revenge and Ender will encounter an unexpected surprise when he gets close to Doğan.

Yıldız, who learned that she was betrayed in the new episode of Yasak Elma (Forbidden Apple,) one of the popular TV series of FOX TV, will take action to take revenge.

Yildiz will never be the same after learning that she was betrayed. She takes action to take revenge on Çağatay and Kumru separately.

Ender, on the other hand, encounters an unexpected surprise when he gets close to Doğan.

Episode 114 Summary

Doğan takes action against Çağatay to protect her daughter. Ender is after the person from the past. Yildiz pursues Çağatay with the help of Ender, but a big gesture made by Çağatay clears his doubts. However, a coincidence he experienced will make Yıldız open her eyes.

Yasak Elma (Forbidden Apple) Synopsis

Yıldız's life changes when she meets Ender Argun. Ender's aim is to use Yıldız as a tool for the divorce plan from Halit. Not knowing what to do with Ender's immoral proposal, Yıldız has to make the decision of her life.

Her sister Zeynep starts working in Halit's partner Alihan's company. While Yildiz is chasing her dreams, Zeynep sails to the beginnings where she will encounter events that she never imagined.

She decided to use Ender Yıldız to get rid of her husband Halit Argun (Talat Bulut) and presented Yıldız with the offer of her life.

While these are happening in Yıldız's life, the company Zeynep works for is bought by Alihan Taşdemir (Onur Tuna). Alihan is an extremely arrogant and wealthy businessman. Zeynep and Alihan's contrasts soon turn into an interaction. What Zeynep does not know is that Alihan is Halit's partner and brother of his second wife. Yıldız's decision will not only affect herself, but also Zeynep.