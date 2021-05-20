Friends Cast Reunite in New ''Friends: The Reunion'' Trailer

And the Friends: The Reunion official trailer showed the unbreakable bond between the cast as they reminisced on the iconic show ahead of HBO Max special.

The opening scene was certainly familiar as Jennifer Aniston joined Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc on their old couch for an updated trivia game with David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry.

Recreating a memorable moment from the show, David's character, Ross Geller, stood at the trivia board.

'Rachel wrote Ross a letter and demanded he read it before they got back together. How many pages was that letter?' he asked the group.

Matt, who played Joey Tribbiani, screamed '18 pages' only for Aniston to correct him: 'front and back!'

Courteney screamed back, 'Wait, wait do it one more time!'

Lisa Kudrow was overwhelmed upon walking onto set at the Warner Bros. lot as Matt enthusiastically said: 'Here we go!'

Jennifer, who played Rachel Green, proved to be already emotional as she asked: 'Where's the tissue box?'

'Does Courteney still have her lines written on the table?' Matt asked as he toured the old apartment set.

'We have such a bond from this show,' Lisa explained while sitting on the iconic orange couch from the show's intro.

'Were Ross and Rachel on a break?' host James Corden asked the group, to which Jennifer and Courteney yelled 'yes!'

Matt picked up his cup of coffee and muttered 'bulls***' under his breath while David laughed and pointed.

Lisa admitted the first table read was the 'first time I laid eyes on any of you' while Schwimmer noted everyone was 'so perfectly cast.'

'I remember I went to the producer of the show that I was on and he said, "That show's not going to make you a star,'" Jennifer recalled.

In one of many touching moments, Jennifer leaned down to comfort Perry as he stuttered through his words and said: 'I'm going to cry now.'

Friends ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004, and was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, who executive produced the series with Kevin Bright through Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

It was reported in April that the reunion special was filmed over three days, with a live audience participating in the reunion.

A host of celebrities are set to join the cast in some capacity with guest stars including: Justin Bieber, Cindy Crawford, Lady Gaga and David Beckham.

Cara Delevingne, Tom Selleck, BTS, Kit Harington, Mindy Kaling and Malala Yousafzai are also slated to appear on the reunion.

The HBO Max special debuts on May 27.