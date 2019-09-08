'Friends' Famous Sofa Heads to 'The Burj Khalifa' in Dubai

You’ve probably seen your fair share of “Friends” episodes and wishes there was somewhere just like Central Perk to sit back, relax and chat with your own group.





Well, UAE residents are in for a treat as the show’s famous sofa from the café is set to touch down in Dubai from Sept. 16-Oct.16 at the Burj Khalifa as part of a special anniversary tour.

The tour will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the sitcom and also features stops in Edinburgh, Sydney and Tokyo.

​