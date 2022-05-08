Friends Star Michael Hagerty Passes Away at 67

Friends and Somebody Somewhere Actor Michael Hagerty has passed away at 67.

The devastating news was announced by Hagerty's co-star Bridget Everett, Everett, who starred alongside Michael in Somebody Somewhere, took to her Instagram page to share a statement announcing the star's death.

Everett shared a series of photos, with a caption posted as a tribute to her late friend, 'With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles.'' The statement read.

''A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg. He will be sorely missed.'

A cause of death has not been released.

Hagerty is perhaps best known for playing the building superintendent in "Friends." He also starred as farmer Ed Miller in "Somebody Somewhere." Miller was Everett’s character's father.

HBO also took to their Instagram to mourn the death of the successful actor, 'We are very saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Mike Hagerty. A member of the HBO family for many years, his most recent role as Bridget Everett’s father in “Somebody Somewhere” showed his special talent for bringing heart to a performance. Mike was a joy to work with and brought warmth and kindness to all who knew him. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends.'