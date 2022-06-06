FULL List for The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Winners

The winners of the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards were revealed Sunday.
A full list of nominees follows below.
Winner: Zendaya
Award: Best Performance in a Show (Euphoria)
Winner: Ryan Reynolds
Award: Best Comedic Performance (Free Guy)
Winner: Sean"Poopies'' McInerney
Award: Best Kiss (Jackass Forever)
Winner: Spider-Man: No Way Home
Award: Best Movie
Winner: Tom Holland
Award: Best Performance in a Movie (Spider-Man: No Way Home)
Winner: Scarlett Johansson
Award: Best Hero (Black Widow)
Winner: Daniel Radcliffe
Award: Best Villain (The Lost City)
Winner: Sophia Di Martino
Award: Breakthrough Performance (Loki)
Winner: Sydney Sweeney + Alexa Demie
Award: Best Fight (Euphoria)
Winner: Jenna Ortega
Award: Most Frightened Performance (Scream 5)
Winner: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson
Award: Best Team (Loki)
Winner: Jack Black
Award: Comedic Genius Award
Winner: Euphoria
Award: Best Show
Winner: Jennifer Lopez
Award: MTV Generation Award
Winner: Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u
Award: Best Music Documentary
Winner: Dance With Me
Award: Best Musical Moment
Winner: Kelly Clarkson (The Kelly Clarkson Show)
Award: Best Host
Winner: Bella Poarch
Award: Breakthrough Social Star
Winner: The D'Amelio Show
Award: Best New Unscripted Series
Winner: RuPaul's Drag Race
Award: Best Competition Series
Winner: Selling Sunset
Award: Best Docu-Reality Show
Winner: Bosco and Lady Camden
Award: Best Unscripted Fight
Winner: Selena + Chef
Award: Best Lifestyle Show
Winner: Euphoria
Award: Here For The Hookup
Winner: On My Way (Marry Me) -- Jennifer Lopez
Award: Best Song
Winner: Paris Hilton -- Paris in Love, Cooking With Paris
Award: Best Reality Return
