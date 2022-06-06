  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. FULL List for The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Winners

FULL List for The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Winners

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published June 6th, 2022 - 08:41 GMT
Jlo gave a shoutout to her future husband as she accepted her award
Jlo gave a shoutout to her future husband as she accepted her award

The winners of the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards were revealed Sunday.

A full list of nominees follows below.

 

Winner: Zendaya

Award: Best Performance in a Show (Euphoria)

 

Winner: Ryan Reynolds

Award: Best Comedic Performance (Free Guy)

 

 

Winner: Sean"Poopies'' McInerney

Award: Best Kiss (Jackass Forever)

 

 

Winner: Spider-Man: No Way Home

Award: Best Movie

 

Winner: Tom Holland

Award: Best Performance in a Movie (Spider-Man: No Way Home)
 

Winner: Scarlett Johansson

Award: Best Hero (Black Widow)
 

Winner: Daniel Radcliffe 

 Award: Best Villain (The Lost City)
 

Winner: Sophia Di Martino

 Award: Breakthrough Performance (Loki)


Winner: Sydney Sweeney + Alexa Demie

 Award: Best Fight (Euphoria)

 

Winner: Jenna Ortega

 Award: Most Frightened Performance (Scream 5)


Winner: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson

 Award: Best Team (Loki)
 

 

Winner: Jack Black

 Award: Comedic Genius Award

 



Winner: Euphoria

 Award: Best Show
 

 

Winner: Jennifer Lopez

 Award: MTV Generation Award
 

Winner: Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u

 Award: Best Music Documentary

 

Winner: Dance With Me 

 Award: Best Musical Moment

 

Winner: Kelly Clarkson (The Kelly Clarkson Show)

 Award: Best Host

Winner: Bella Poarch

 Award: Breakthrough Social Star
 

Winner: The D'Amelio Show

 Award: Best New Unscripted Series 

 

 

Winner: RuPaul's Drag Race 

 Award: Best Competition Series

 

Winner: Selling Sunset

 Award: Best Docu-Reality Show


Winner: Bosco and Lady Camden

 Award: Best Unscripted Fight

 

Winner: Selena + Chef

 Award: Best Lifestyle Show

 

 

Winner: Euphoria

 Award: Here For The Hookup

 

Winner: On My Way (Marry Me) -- Jennifer Lopez

 Award: Best Song

 


Winner: Paris Hilton -- Paris in Love, Cooking With Paris

 Award: Best Reality Return

 

 

 

Tags:MTVJloJennifer LopezBen Afflecksydney sweeneyParis HiltonSelena Gomezselling sunsetAwardsWinMoviesJimmy FallonEuphoraTom Hollandspiderman no way home

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...