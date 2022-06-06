FULL List for The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Winners

The winners of the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards were revealed Sunday.

A full list of nominees follows below.

Winner: Zendaya

Award: Best Performance in a Show (Euphoria)

Winner: Ryan Reynolds

Award: Best Comedic Performance (Free Guy)

Winner: Sean"Poopies'' McInerney

Award: Best Kiss (Jackass Forever)

Winner: Spider-Man: No Way Home

Award: Best Movie

Winner: Tom Holland

Award: Best Performance in a Movie (Spider-Man: No Way Home)



Winner: Scarlett Johansson

Award: Best Hero (Black Widow)



Winner: Daniel Radcliffe

Award: Best Villain (The Lost City)



Winner: Sophia Di Martino

Award: Breakthrough Performance (Loki)





Winner: Sydney Sweeney + Alexa Demie

Award: Best Fight (Euphoria)

Winner: Jenna Ortega

Award: Most Frightened Performance (Scream 5)





Winner: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson

Award: Best Team (Loki)



Winner: Jack Black

Award: Comedic Genius Award





Winner: Euphoria

Award: Best Show



Winner: Jennifer Lopez

Award: MTV Generation Award



Winner: Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u

Award: Best Music Documentary

Winner: Dance With Me

Award: Best Musical Moment

Winner: Kelly Clarkson (The Kelly Clarkson Show)

Award: Best Host

Winner: Bella Poarch

Award: Breakthrough Social Star



Winner: The D'Amelio Show

Award: Best New Unscripted Series

Winner: RuPaul's Drag Race

Award: Best Competition Series

Winner: Selling Sunset

Award: Best Docu-Reality Show





Winner: Bosco and Lady Camden

Award: Best Unscripted Fight

Winner: Selena + Chef

Award: Best Lifestyle Show

Winner: Euphoria

Award: Here For The Hookup

Winner: On My Way (Marry Me) -- Jennifer Lopez

Award: Best Song





Winner: Paris Hilton -- Paris in Love, Cooking With Paris

Award: Best Reality Return