Fuller House addressed prison-bound star Lori Loughlin's fifth season absence as Rebecca 'Aunt Becky' Donaldson-Katsopolis in the series finale, which premiered Tuesday on Netflix.

'Becky is in Nebraska helping out her mother,' Jesse Katsopolis (John Stamos) revealed in the episode titled 'Be Yourself, Free Yourself.'

'I don't want to bother her with a tiny little thing like this.'

Production on the spin-off for the ABC sitcom (1987-1995) Full House wrapped on November 15, and the disgraced 55-year-old's onscreen niece Jodie Sweetin was 'really sad' about her missing it.

'We could feel her absence,' the 38-year-old actress - who played Stephanie Tanner - told People in at the time.

'It just felt like there was a hole in the whole season but also in that final episode. She should've been there, and I'm sorry that she wasn't.'

And last August, Lori's 55-year-old onscreen husband John told GQ: 'Whatever happened, I'm pretty sure that the punishment is not equal to the crime. If there was a crime.'

Loughlin and her second husband Mossimo Giannulli are now waiting for the judge to approve their May 20 plea deals and sentence them (to two months and five months in prison) on August 21.

The couple previously argued their $500K bribe to ringleader Rick Singer was a 'legitimate donation' to help get their daughters Isabella Rose, 21; and Olivia Jade, 20; enrolled at USC.

Lori (who never attended college) and the 56-year-old fashion designer (who dropped out of USC) were originally facing 40 years in prison if convicted of mail fraud and money laundering.

However, they provided Singer with doctored crew photographs of their daughters in order to create fake athletic profiles for them (despite neither participating in rowing teams).