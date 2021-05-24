Gabby Barrett Makes Her Global BBMA Debut in a Nicolas Jebran Dress

American singer Gabby Barrett made her global Billboard Music Awards debut on Sunday and for the occasion donned a look by a designer from the Middle East.

The rising country star, who was nominated for a whopping nine awards, turned heads in a lame gold gown from Lebanese couturier Nicolas Jebran.

The “American Idol” alum, who took home three awards, wore an asymmetric, draped gown with a floor-sweeping train that was so long it required her husband Cade Foehner to get it into perfect place onstage as she accepted her awards.

She elevated the look with Stuart Weitzman heels, a Tyler Ellis clutch and jewelry from Jennifer Fisher and Dena Kemp.

“It was the first dress she tried on and we knew it was the one,” Barrett’s stylist Tiffany Gifford told USA Today of the gown, in a story the newspaper ran with the headline “Gabby Barrett scored at Billboard Awards with three wins, but that gold dress stole the show.”

“We really wanted to bring it and, as Gabby put it, ‘Go big or go home’ with the look,” she added. “We wanted to make a statement and do something to commemorate such a huge accomplishment in her career.”

“I DON’T KNOW WHAT TO SAY. Unbelievable. 3 awards??????????! Thank you, thank you, thank you. I’m blessed beyond measure. A moment I’ll never forget! (sic),” wrote the “Goldmine” singer on Instagram, alongside a picture of herself holding up her accolades.

Barrett, 21, wasn’t the only star to champion an Arab designer during the annual awards show, which took place at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater seven months after the last pandemic-delayed event.

R&B star Kehlani also opted to wear a look from a designer from our neck of the woods.

The US singer arrived at the ceremony donning a Tony Ward ensemble for the annual show, where she was nominated for Best R&B album for “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t.”

The three-piece look featured red silk taffeta and sheer mesh with beading and was plucked from the Lebanese designer’s Fall 2021 Couture collection.

It boasted a sequined bustier top, a bolero jacket with voluminous sleeves and a mermaid skirt.

The 26-year-old hitmaker accessorized the dazzling number with a Bulgari necklace.

Flying so high 💖✨💕☁️



Celebrating 20 years of Songs In A Minor tonight on @BBMAs at 8ET! pic.twitter.com/fn2Wbs30ML — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) May 23, 2021

Other standout looks included Alicia Keys, who shone in a bright pink Valentino suit and oversized cape and Priyanka Chopra Jonas who stunned in a nude, sequined, high-slit gown by Dolce & Gabbana.