Gabrielle Union Brings it on With Matching Cheerleader Costumes With Her Daughter

Gabrielle Union, who rose to fame with her role as Isis in the 2000 cheerleading film Bring It On, got into the Halloween spirit this weekend while outfitting herself and adorable 11-month-old baby girl Kaavia in matching get-ups.





Union showcased her incredible physique in a green Clovers uniform as she carried her daughter around in snaps and a video uploaded to her Instagram Sunday.

​

Union, who will celebrate her 47th birthday on Tuesday, flaunted her taut abdomen, toned arms and legs in the sexy uniform, wearing her hair in a high ponytail with yellow hair bow.

She completed the fun look with white trainers and socks pulled up her calves.

Paying particular attention to detail, Union dresses Kaavia up in exactly the same duds, hair bow included — the only difference was that the little one's costume had the food brand Runza's logo on her shirt instead of Union's character's team, The Clovers.

In an obvious nod to Bring It On, Union captioned one of the posts showing their twinning costumes with the phrase, 'Brought It.' She also added the hashtag #CaliforniaLove.

Gabrielle shares her daughter with former professional basketball Dwayne Wade, to whom she's been married since 2014.

In Bring It On, Union played the head cheerleader of the Clovers, the sports team of an inner-city school pitted against the posh Toros, led by Kirsten Dunst.

The film also starred Eliza Dushku, Jesse Bradford and Natina Reed.

​

Union also uploaded a video in the look, which used for its soundtrack the song 'Brr Its Cold In Here' - a fun set performed by the Clovers in the film.

She started the clip off with a moment from the beginning of the actual movie, showing Gabrielle with her arms up about to kick things off.

The video then cut to now, with Union looking EXACTLY the same as she exhibited the same take-no-prisoners attitude that Isis famously had in the film, all done while holding her daughter into her arms.

She captioned the clip 'Ice Ice Ice... Its COLD asf #BringItOn #CaliforniaLove', borrowing a lyric from the song.