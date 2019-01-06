Gaga Expected to Win Best Actress and Best Song at Golden Globes

Bradley Cooper’s Oscar front-runner ‘A Star Is Born,’ is expected to win best picture, drama, best actress for Lady Gaga and best song for Gaga’s ‘Shallow.’ (Source: Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Lady Gaga is poised to win not one, but two awards when the 76th annual Golden Globes get underway Sunday night.

The live broadcast from Beverly Hills, California, will begin on NBC at 8pm EST following an hour of red-carpet coverage. Favored among movie nominees is Bradley Cooper’s Oscar front-runner “A Star Is Born.” It’s expected to win best picture, drama, best actress for Lady Gaga and best song for Gaga’s “Shallow.”

Awards may also be in store for Yorgos Lanthimos’ period romp “The Favourite,” the Amazon comedy series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and Ryan Murphy’s anthology series “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.”

Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh will host. Oh, the star of the drama series “Killing Eve,” is also a nominee.