Game of Throne's finale is Highly-Anticipated

Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie says fans will "need therapy" after the show's highly-anticipated finale.

The 40-year-old British actress said in an interview with E! News published Tuesday that the HBO series will have an emotional ending.

"You're going to need therapy," she teased. "I think just the show ending is going to send all of the world into professional help."

Christie wouldn't confirm if more characters die in Game of Thrones' eighth and final season, but said she's bracing herself for the close.

"I think it's going to make me incredibly emotional," the star said.

"We're all emotional about the fact that this is the end, and this is the end of something incredibly significant for all of us, and it's been a truly incredible thing to be a part of," she added.

Christie plays Brienne of Tarth on Game of Thrones, which co-stars Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Lena Headey and Sophie Turner. Co-executive producer Bryan Cogman previously told Entertainment Weekly the show will have a "haunting" and "bittersweet" final season.

"It's all about all of these disparate characters coming together to face a common enemy, dealing with their own past, and defining the person they want to be in the face of certain death," the producer said.

Game of Thrones will return to television in April. The series released a first teaser for Season 8 last week, and shared a throwback clip of Daenerys Targaryen (Clarke) on the HBO U.K. official Twitter account Wednesday.