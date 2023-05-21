A gang robs Elie Saab's house in Paris

ALBAWABA - On Friday morning, french police arrested gang robbers.

Six robbers broke into the apartment of Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab located in France.

Sources close to Elie Saab told Sky News Arabia that while a resident of the building was in his house, he felt an unusual movement in the house of the designer, which led him to contact the police.

The French police were surprised, upon their arrival at the site, by a man watching the street, waiting for his teams of robbers to come out of Saab's apartment.

After a quick sweep of the area, the police noticed another person standing at the window of Saab's house for observation.

And local media in Lebanon quoted sources as saying that when the policemen arrived at the third floor in which Saab's apartment is located, they discovered that the main door was closed from the inside, knowing that the designer and his family were not inside the apartment on Thursday.

The sources added: "While the robbers were trapped in the apartment, they panicked and attempted to run away, the security forces broke the main door of the apartment and went in."

Inside the apartment, the policemen found five people, all over the age of 18, and some of them tried to resist the police before all of them were arrested.

The police searched all the rooms of the apartment, where they discovered that the robbers had opened one of the bedroom safes, and the gang was about to break a jewelry safe that was fixed to the wall.

The French police also seized three suspects' cars on the street.

The six thieves were arrested at the police station pending hearings before the Public Prosecutor.