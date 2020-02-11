Gangsta! Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ KILLED IT With His Rapping Skills.. Will He Give up Acting?

Turkish actor Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ's commercial for Mavi clothing label has drawn positive attention for his rapping skills in the ad. The clip was so highly viewed by audiences that he's now topping trending lists.

Star of Forbidden Love earned tens of thousands of dollars for the advertisement that critic Ibrahim Dundoc described as a fiery commercial that invaded Turkish markets.

Hürriyet Daily News has reported that offers poured in for Kıvanç to produce his first rap album.

Will Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ really considers shifting his career to rapping along with acting and modelling?