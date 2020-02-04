  1. Home
  3. 'I'm Ashamed of Myself!' Can Yaman Apologizes to Kivanc Tatlitug.. Here's Why

'I'm Ashamed of Myself!' Can Yaman Apologizes to Kivanc Tatlitug.. Here's Why

Turkish actor Can Yaman had previously attacked fellow actor Kivanc Tatlitug, saying that they are not of the same caliber, and has no reason to compete with him when they don't even share the same fan base, although Tatlitug enjoys more fame and has accomplished more in his acting career than Can.

But the Erkenci Kuş star has now backtracked on his words and apologized to Tatlitug, saying: "I did not mean that he is not important, and I regret all that I said. Of course Kivanc is big a star."

He continued: "My behavior is really flawed, I shouldn't have underestimated him as he has always been very successful."

