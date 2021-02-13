Gear up For The 2021 Golden Globes With FOX Movies, FOX ACTION Movies & STAR Movies

FOX Movies, FOX Action Movies and STAR Movies kick off award season with ‘‘Trophy Takers’ movie marathon treating movie lovers across the Middle East to Hollywood’s best award-winning films throughout February, including ‘Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1’,‘Casino’ and many more.



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, 13 February 2021: Awards season is back! In the run up to the 78 the Golden Globes taking place this month, FOX Movies, FOX Action Movies and STAR Movies are joining forces to air a movie marathon every weekend of the month featuring many of Hollywood’s best award-winning films of all-time. Until February 27, three award-winning films will air:

Every Thursday on FOX Movies at 9:30pm UAE time/ 8:30pm KSA time

Every Friday on STAR Movies at 9:00pm UAE time/ 8:00pm KSA time

Every Saturday on FOX Action Movies at 10pm pm UAE time/ 9:00 KSA time

Including a blend of action, comedy and drama, the ‘Trophy Takers’ collection of feted

Hollywood blockbusters line up is as follows:

● February 13 – ‘Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1’ on FOX ACTION Movies. A 2014 American dystopian science fiction adventure starring Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth. The movie earned over $755 million

worldwide, making it the fifth highest-grossing film of 2014 and the second highest grossing entry in The Hunger Games series.



● February 18 – ‘Into the Wild’ on FOX Movies. A 2007 American biographical adventure drama film written, co-produced, and directed by Sean Penn, tells the story of a man who hiked across North American into the Alaskan wilderness in the 1990s.



● February 19 – ‘Casino’ on STAR Movies. A 1995 American epic crime film, directed by Martin Scorsese, based on the nonfiction book Casino: Love and Honor in Las Vegas by Nicholas Pileggi, who also co-wrote the film’s screenplay with

Scorsese.



● February 20 – ‘Twelve Monkeys’ on FOX Action Movies. A 1995 American science fiction film starring Bruce Willis, Madeleine Stowe and Brad Pitt. It is a full-length film remake of the 1960s French science-fiction featurette La Jetée.

● February 25 – ‘How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World’ on FOX Movies. A 2019 computer-animated action-fantasy film loosely based on the book series by the same name. It follows the main protagonist Viking Hiccup seeking a dragon utopia called “The Hidden World.”



● February 26 – ‘Changeling’ on STAR Movies. Starring Angelina Jolie, this 2008 American mystery crime drama film is based on real-life events. It explores child endangerment, female disempowerment, political corruption, mistreatment of

mental health patients, and the repercussions of violence.



● February 27 – ‘American Gangster’ on FOX ACTION Movies. Starring Denzel Washington and Russel Crowe, this 2007 American biographical crime film is fictionally based on the criminal career of Frank Lucas, a gangster who smuggled illegal substances into the US on American service planes returning from Vietnam, before being detained by a task force.

Make it an award-winning month with ‘Trophy Takers’.

Available on FOX MOVIES , STAR MOVIES AND FOX ACTION Movies on e-life & du in the UAE & Jawwy in Saudi Arabia.