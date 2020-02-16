Gear up for an exciting week of cinema, music and sports

From a Spanish Film Week at Cinema Akil and the kick-off of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to the curtain call of The Fridge Concert Series Season 31, Dubai has an exciting assortment of activities to keep you engaged.

Catch award-winning Spanish films

Movie buffs are in for a treat as Cinema Akil is hosting Spanish Film Week until 20 February. The spectacular line-up of pictures being screened includes award-winning titles such as Black Bread, The Giant, The Bride, The Spirit of the Beehive, The Holy Innocents, Tesis and more. With two shows every night at 7pm and 9:30pm, don’t miss the chance to watch these extraordinary films at Dubai’s first arthouse cinema.

When: Until 20 February

Where: Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue

Watch tennis stars in action

Get ready to see champions of the court battle it out as one of the most eagerly anticipated sporting events in the city, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship, kicks off this week. A popular tournament stop for the ATP World Tour and the WTA Tour, the competition's previous editions have seen the likes of Martina Hingis, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Venus and Serena Williams, Caroline Wozniacki and more take to the court. This year you can watch world-class players such as Bianca Andreescu, Belinda Bencic, Roger Federer, Stefanos Tsitsipas and others compete. Book your tickets early to avoid disappointment and be a part of this annual happening.

When: 17-29 February

Where: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium

Listen to melodious live tracks

Enjoy an entertaining musical night after a long day of work as Season 31 of The Fridge Concert Series, a platform to showcase and promote local talent, comes to a finish. Hear Sudanese singer and songwriter Amjad Shakir live as he performs his well known English and Arabic originals. Grab your tickets today for his soulful performance at The Fridge Warehouse.

When: 17 February

Where: The Fridge Warehouse

