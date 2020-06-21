George And Amal Clooney Donate $500,000 to The Equal Justice Initiative

Juneteenth – aka June 19 – marks the official end of slavery in the USA, when Black people in Texas finally learned slavery had been abolished in 1865.

In celebration of the occasion, George and Amal Clooney made a staggering donation of $500,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative, a non-profit organization that provides legal representation to low-income prisoners who may have been wrongly convicted of crimes.

According to Deadline, the “Ocean’s Eleven” actor released a sarcastic statement to announce the charitable effort that read: “Thank you President Trump for ‘making Juneteenth famous.’ Much like when Bull Conner made ‘Civil Rights’ famous. My family will be donating 500 thousand dollars to the Equal Justice Initiative in honor of your heroic efforts.”

Celebrities including Lizzo and Taylor Swift have also been posting about Juneteenth on their social media channels Friday, along with a host of other stars. The “Bad Blood” hit maker shared a thoughtful message about the special date, sharing why she believes the holiday needs to be properly honored and people need to be educated on its significance.