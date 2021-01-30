George Clooney plans to “steer clear” of a political career.

The ‘Midnight Sky’ actor has often been tipped to run for office in the future but he has no desire to make his own life more “difficult” and thinks he is already in a great position to campaign for the causes and issues that are important to him using his profile.

Asked about the speculation by OK! magazine, he said: “I’m friends with a lot of politicians who I like and respect and think the world of.

“Their life is very difficult and I don’t envy a moment of it.

“I truly feel as if I don’t have to make compromises in the world I work in and if I want to take up a cause and fight for it, I can do that without having to say, ‘Well I can’t tick off this guy because he’s raised half a million dollars for my political campaign.’

“I can be much more effective in the things I want to work on without being tied to politics at all. I’ll steer clear of that one.”

Meanwhile, the 59-year-old star admitted he feels a “great sense of responsibility” to ensure his three-year-old twins Alexander and Ella – who he has with wife Amal – grow up aware of their privilege and have empathy towards those who are not so well off.

He said: “I have a great sense of responsibility to the twins because life with them is going to be much easier in some ways, but more difficult in other ways.

“It’s going to be challenging to remind children who have been born under the magnifying glass of celebrity – but also with money and all of those privileges.

“It’s important to get them to understand empathy and to understand about other people who aren’t as fortunate as they are.

“I feel a great responsibility for that.”