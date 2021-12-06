George Clooney Turns Down $35 Million And Here is The Reason Why

George Clooney revealed why he refused $35 million from an airline commercial.

Clooney admitted that he discussed the deal with his lawyer wife Amal Clooney and they both agreed that it is 'not worth it'

According to an interview the actor made with British magazine The Guardian it was revealed that the actor declined the cheque for a single day's work.

Clooney was asked whether he feels he has “enough money now” at this stage in his life.

“Well, yeah. I was offered $35 million for one day’s work for an airline commercial, but I talked to Amal about it and we decided it‘s not worth it,” he explained.

“It was [associated with] a country that, although it‘s an ally, is questionable at times, and so I thought: ‘Well, if it takes a minute‘s sleep away from me, it’s not worth it,’” the actor continued.

George went on to explain why he is not acting as he used to, '“In general, there just aren‘t that many great parts — and, look, I don’t have to act,” the 60-year-old explained. “My wife and I had this conversation when I turned 60 this summer. I said, ‘I can still bounce around pretty good, and we both love what we do. But we gotta make sure we don’t book ourselves silly.’ So part of it is just us making sure we live our lives.''

In addition to his movie earnings, Clooney has reportedly earned more than £30m by advertising Nespresso coffee and previously sold his tequila company Casamigos for $1bn (£780m).