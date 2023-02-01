Georgina shops for Yoga set in miniskirt

ALBAWABA - Georgina Rodríguez shared a picture on her Instagram page as she shopped for new Yoga outfits, donning a miniskirt in a shopping mall in the highly conservative Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh.

Rodríguez, Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, shared a series of photos of herself while she was in a Riyadh mall strolling towards the Alo Yoga stores.

The Spanish model went for a purple top, a miniskirt and paired them with leggings, all of the same color. She completed the look with a pink cross-body bag, white sneakers and a black-and-white coat.

Alo Yoga is the most famous brand for yoga sets worldwide. It was established in 2007 to spread yoga awareness and culture globally.

Earlier, Rodríguez shared with her followers another picture of her in the yoga shop just a little after arriving in Riyadh, where she currently resides with her partner and their five children.

This came after Rodriguez celebrated her 29th birthday in a low-key family gathering in Riyadh. The family was photographed at Armenian restaurant Lavash on The Boulevard.