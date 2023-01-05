Georgina Rodríguez shares pictures from Saudi

  1. Home
Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published January 5th, 2023 - 06:48 GMT
First look for Georgina Rodríguez in Saudi
Rodríguez rocked an all-white Alo Yoga sporty look
ALBAWABA - Cristiano Ronaldo's wife Georgina Rodríguez shared new photos from Saudi on her Instagram account.

Georgina Rodríguez she showed off her outfit while enjoying her first few days in Saudi Arabia following Cristiano  Ronaldo's $200 million Al Nasr deal.

Rodríguez rocked an all-white Alo Yoga sporty look, she wore white shorts with a matching white jacket, the author accessorized with a black Alo Yoga cap, and socks.

And yesterday, Rodríguez drew the attention of many at Ronaldo's welcoming ceremony reception.

The 28-year-old wore a long velvet colored blazer, with a high-neck dark green top and denim jeans, she styled the look with a lavish Hermes bag with crocodile skin texture.

