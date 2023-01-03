Ronaldo's ring confuses many

ALBAWABA - Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday evening to start his training with Al Nassr Football Club. Amid the fuss, Ronaldo has created since joining the Saudi team, his ring grabbed more attention.

An Instagram story was shared by Ronaldo talking to his fans while on his private jet to Saudi Arabia. Cristiano says: "Hi guys, see you soon."

What was more catchy is that the football star was wearing a ring with a shiny, huge diamond. Some people claimed that the ring belongs to his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez; others jokingly said that he started to buy diamonds after getting his Saudi money.

Ronaldo's over $213 million contract with Al Nassr club split the internet in the latest weeks as people debated whether it is considered a better opportunity for his career or did he join the Saudi team only for the money.

he jus made €12 while I'm commenting this 😭 — J. Cole (@Jcolevillle) January 2, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo, who won the Ballon d’Or five times, is also staying in a luxurious Saudi hotel. He will play for Al Nassr until June 2025.