Get Exclusive Weekend Passes To SOLE DXB

Make the most of Dubai Calendar’s limited-time offer as the festival returns

Get ready for two days and three nights of SOLE DXB, a celebration of everything street culture, as it returns to the city for a Jamaican-themed extravaganza from 5-7 December.

With celebrity sightings, experimental brand activations and the trendiest fashion lines packed into one open-air venue, this weekend-long affair has earned its place as one of Dubai’s most popular cultural gatherings. Skip the queue for this year’s show with Dubai Calendar’s exclusive Weekend Pass, on offer for AED295 until 21 October.

Last year’s line-up featured hip-hop royalty including Nas, Roxanne Shante and Giggs, accompanied by emerging artists from near and far. Even the biggest names in the sports and fashion industry set up shop with their latest collections so fans in Dubai could get ahead of the street style curve.

Expect even more star power and fashion finesse with a whole new line-up of events and performances at the 2019 edition. With its Jamaican theme, this year’s festival will celebrate mento, bashment, ska, rocksteady, dub, reggae and dancehall beats to keep you grooving all weekend. Don’t miss out on this action-packed cultural carnival at Dubai Design District, and get the limited-edition Weekend Pass by downloading the Dubai Calendar app.