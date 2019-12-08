Get a Room! Karim Fahmi Packs on the PDA With His Wife During Birthday Celebrations

Egyptian actor Karim Fahmi came under harsh criticism from his fans during his 37th birthday celebration, which he spent with friends and family.

Instagram users circulated a video of Karim kissing his wife at the party, which pushed some to strongly criticize him, saying that his behavior was not appropriate for a well-known artist such as himself.

Fahmi had published a number of photos of the celebration via Instagram Stories, with some congratulatory messages from his wife and his brother Ahmed Fahmi.