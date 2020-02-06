Gigi And Bella Hadid to Star in Burberry Spring 2020 Campaign

If you needed any proof that two Hadids are better than one, look no further than the new Burberry spring 2020 campaign, starring part-Palestinian sister duo Gigi and Bella Hadid.

In the recently-released series of images and videos, the California-bred mega-models appear alongside fellow models Kendall Jenner, Benji Arvay, He Cong, Freja Beha Erichsen, Nozomu Ito, Reece Nelson, Tosin Olajire and Rianne van Rompaey as well as the Somali-Turkish-Danish-Ethiopian hybrid Mona Tougaard.

Donning key pieces from the storied fashion house’s latest collections, the models stun in the brand’s signature trench coats, evening wear and accessories.

Set against a backdrop of Burberry beige, the new campaign, which was lensed by Dutch fashion photographer duo Inez and Vinoodh, “builds on the luxury fashion house’s cues and codes, blending the eccentric and the classic,” according to the brand’s notes.

“It is always one of my biggest honors to work with a friend like Riccardo,” shared Bella of the Burberry chief creative officer, who joined the brand in 2019. “He took me under his high fashion wing when I was young and now to be able to work with him again for Burberry is a blessing. Ricky always brings the best energy to set. We are always laughing and it never feels like a work day with him.”

“[Gigi] and I always have the best time working together, but we feel so lucky to be able to work in a space with Inez, Vinoodh and Riccardo,” she added.