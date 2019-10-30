Gigi Hadid And Reebok Collaborate on Designing New Footwear

The US-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid has collaborated with the sportswear brand Reebok to design a new footwear collection released earlier this week.

The textile and faux leather of the “DMX 2k Zip” sneakers are inspired by the brand’s 90s “Boundless” line. The silhouette comes in beige or black and grey.





The 24-year-old model wrote to her 50.4 million Instagram followers: “For #REEBOKxGIGI Season II, I was inspired by Reebok’s 90s ‘Boundless’ collection and the endless possibilities & wonder the great outdoors bring. These pieces are functional and effortless; I’m so excited to see the adventures they join you on.”

Earlier this year, she released her first collection with the brand, which includes trainers, tracksuits, bodysuits and jackets.

For her first launch in February, the model and Reebok organized a volleyball game to test out the new gear with students from Dream Charter School in Harlem, New York.

After the event, Hadid posted pictures on Instagram with the students and the coaches. “To all the students who joined — you girls KILLED it and I hope volleyball continues to be something that inspires you and brings you joy,” she said.

Last year, Hadid, whose mother is Dutch, partnered with Reebok on a promotional appearance for Reebok’s “Be More Human” campaign.

At the event in Sydney, Hadid took to the stage to defend her heritage and express her “respect” for her Arab roots.

“When I shot the cover of Vogue Arabia, I wasn’t ‘Arab enough’ to be representing those girls, even though I’m half-Palestinian,” Hadid told the crowd of her March 2017 cover for the magazine, according to Yahoo. “I’m as Palestinian as I am Dutch. Just because I have blonde hair, I still carry the value of my ancestors and I appreciate and respect that.”