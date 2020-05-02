Gigi Hadid Confirms She Expects Her First Child

Shortly after TMZ reported that Gigi Hadid was expecting her first child with British-Pakistani star Zayn Malik, the supermodel appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to confirm the news.

Prior to the show, which will air on Thursday evening, an advanced clip was posted to YouTube.

“Congratulations on expecting a baby!” Fallon told Hadid, who video-chatted in from her family’s farm in Pennsylvania, where she is currently self-isolating with her mother, sister Bella and Malik. “Thank you so much,” she replied. “Obviously we wished we could have announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes.”

Last week, the part-Palestinian model’s mother Yolanda Hadid confirmed the pregnancy news to the Dutch broadcasting station RTL Boulevard. “Of course we are so excited. I’m excited to become a grandmother in September especially after I lost my mom so recently,” Yolanda said. “But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed.”

Hadid and Malik were first linked together in 2015. On and off throughout the years, the couple visibly reconciled earlier this year.